Five active players with the most number of trophies won

Every professional footballer hopes to win the most prestigious trophies in football but some stars go their entire career without winning a trophy while a few others pick them up every year. From among the active players, here are the five stars who have won the most number of trophies so far.

#5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 31

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is arguably the greatest journeyman of the 21st century, having played for nine clubs with incredible success in the last two decades. He has 528 professional goals to his name which ranks him 19th in the list of footballers with the most number of goals.

The Swede started his career with Malmo in his hometown before moving to Ajax where he won the first four trophies of his career. In 2004, he joined Juventus, the first of his three Italian clubs, and won the Scudetto in his first two seasons, however, the club was stripped off both titles because of their involvement in the Calciopoli scandal.

He won five trophies with Inter in the next three years including a hat-trick of Serie A titles before his frustrating year with Barcelona during which he won five more titles! After Spain, he returned to Italy and won two trophies with AC Milan in as many years before moving to PSG where had his longest stint so far.

Zlatan won 13 trophies in the space of four years in France before joining Manchester United, his last club in Europe. He won three more trophies with the Premier League outfit.

#4. Gerard Pique – 33

Barcelona’s incredible success in the last ten years has ensured that all five players in this Top 5 list represented them at some point. Gerard Pique is one of two players in this list who are still at Barcelona and he could climb up a place in one year’s time.

Pique, a La Masia product, moved to Manchester United before signing his first professional contract but only played twenty-three times for the club during a four year period before returning to Barcelona. However, he left the Premier League club after winning three trophies, including the Champions League.

Since joining Barcelona in 2008, Pique has enjoyed incredible success with both club and country. In 2009, he won the sextuple with Barcelona and the following year he won the World Cup with Spain. He has gone on to win 28 trophies with Barcelona.

#3. Lionel Messi – 34

A plethora of football records belong to Lionel Messi and he could end his playing career by adding another significant one which is for the most number of trophies won by a player.

Messi, who is still only 32-years-old, has won 34 trophies with Barcelona in the last 15 years which means he nearly averages seven trophies every three years. Going by the trend, chances are that he’ll win even more trophies in the next three years because, since the start of the 2008/09 season, Barcelona have won 29 trophies!

No player has won more titles with Barcelona than Messi and only Ryan Giggs has won as many trophies with a single club. However, international success continues to elude him.

#2. Andres Iniesta – 35

When Andres Iniesta left Barcelona, he had won more trophies with the club than any other player. However, it didn’t take long for Messi to break Iniesta’s record. Nevertheless, because of Iniesta’s highly successful international career, he ranks above his former teammate in the overall trophy count at the moment.

Iniesta won 33 trophies as a Barcelona player in the space of 16 years and was a crucial member of sides that won these championships. In spite of his incredible club career, he will forever be remembered for his international career during which he won the European Championship and the FIFA World Cup. The Spaniard even scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final.

The 35-year-old now plays for Japanese club Vissel Kobe and the chances of him winning a trophy with them look bleak. They are currently fifteenth out of eighteen teams in the league despite also having David Villa, Lukas Podolski, and Sergi Samper in their side.

#1. Dani Alves – 41

Dani Alves is not just the active player with the most number of trophies, he is the player who has won more major trophies than any other player – having won 41 trophies for club and country in the last 19 years.

Alves started his career in Europe with Sevilla and he won 5 trophies with them before going on to win a jaw-dropping 23 trophies with Barcelona in only eight seasons! That’s nearly an average of three trophies per season!

After leaving Barcelona, he won the Italian domestic double with Juventus before going on to win 6 trophies with PSG in only two years. He is currently without a club after leaving the Parisians. However, he’ll be on the lookout for a top European team that can quench his thirst for titles.

In addition to the 37 trophies he won at club level, he has also won 4 trophies with the national team. He won two Copa America and Confederations Cup titles each but the 36-year-old wants to win the World Cup and he dreams of playing the next one in Qatar in 2022.