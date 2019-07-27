Reports: Two Chelsea stars fight over Eden Hazard’s former jersey number

Chelsea lost a key player in Eden Hazard this summer. The Belgian moved to Real Madrid in a transfer valued over £100 Million including bonuses. However, Hazard not only left a massive legacy behind, but he also left the iconic number ten jersey. And reports suggest two stars are set to clash over it.

According to a report by the Evening Standard, Chelsea stars Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi are set to clash over the vacant number ten shirt. The iconic number was previously owned by Eden Hazard, who himself took over from Juan Mata once the Spaniard was sold to Manchester United.

The report states that Hudson-Odoi’s representatives have asked for the youngster to be handed Hazard’s former shirt number. However, the Englishman’s teammate Willian confirmed during an interview with Brazilian channel Desimpedidos that he had been offered the iconic kit.

Meanwhile, there is a third contender for the number ten shirt – Christian Pulisic. The American football player was signed by the Blues last January from Borussia Dortmund but spent the remainder of the season there. While Pulisic did not wear number ten for Dortmund, he continues to do so for his international team.

Nevertheless, the youngster was given Gary Cahill’s twenty-four during pre-season and is expected to be handed twenty-two if Willian takes over number ten.