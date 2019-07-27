Real Madrid’s ‘mint’ third kit leaked online ahead of release

The new football season has officially begun! Teams all over the world are in the process of launching their latest strips for the season ahead. Real Madrid are among those teams. Los Blancos have already revealed their white home and blue away kit. And now, their third kit for the season has leaked online!

Real Madrid’s third kit for the 2019/20 season has leaked online. As reported by Footheadlines.com, the shirt in question is green and has blue accents. Here’s what it looks like:

The new Real Madrid third shirt is primarily mint in colour. Meanwhile, Los Blancos’ logo appears to be monochromatic and in blue, along with the sponsor logos. Blue accents appear on the colour, across the shoulder, and at the end of the sleeves too.

Dark green shorts and mint socks are expected to complete the set.

Meanwhile, Real already launched their home and away kits for the season. The Galacticos will continue with their iconic white as their home strip, with gold features. The away kit, on the other hand, is primarily dark blue and has a galaxy-inspired design laid on it.

Los Blancos begin their new season on August 17, 2019 against Celta Vigo.