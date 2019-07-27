Eden Hazard finally left Chelsea this summer to join Real Madrid. The Blues, in turn, brought in Christian Pulisic with a view to take his place. And now, Hazard has revealed what he thinks of the American football player.

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard gave his verdict on the Blues’ new signing, Christian Pulisic. Pulisic was brought in from Borussia Dortmund last January but remained with the German club until July. As a result, he never managed to play with Hazard, who was at Real Madrid by that time.

Nevertheless, the Belgium captain says that Chelsea have bagged themselves a great player who can be one of the best in the future.

“[Pulisic] can be one of the best in the future for sure,” Hazard said to The Associated Press. (via Goal)

“He can be [a star]. Now he’s at one of the best clubs in the world… he’s a proper player.”

Meanwhile, big things are expected of Eden Hazard as well at Real Madrid. The Belgian winger moved to Madrid earlier this summer from Chelsea in a big-money move. However, he has not enjoyed the best of starts to his career, after being beaten twice in three pre-season matches.

The latest of them saw Real Madrid thrashed seven-three by Atletico Madrid. Hazard played an hour of football but couldn’t affect the match too much. In comparison, his former Chelsea teammate, Diego Costa, scored four times and even managed to get sent off.

Hazard and Real Madrid next face Tottenham Hotspur on July 30, 2019.