Atletico showered no mercy in New Jersey, where big-money signing Joao Felix and substitute Angel Correa also scored in an incredibly one-sided first half on Friday.

The first-half rout, which saw Luka Jovic suffer an apparent knee injury, comes after Marco Asensio ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and external meniscus in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal – who had led 2-0 at half-time.

Madrid – who finished third behind champions Barca and runners-up Atletico last season – were also beaten 3-1 by Bayern Munich in their pre-season opener.