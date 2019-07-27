Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo jeered in Korea as Juventus break contractual promise

Juventus travelled to Seoul, South Korea, to take part in a one-off all-stars friendly match. The Bianconeri played the best of what K-League had to offer. However, the fans weren’t pleased with Cristiano Ronaldo and ended up booing him.

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly booed every time his picture appeared on the big-screen during Juventus’s match with the K-League all-stars. The Bianconeri has an agreement to play the Portuguese at least for one half but ended up breaking it, thus causing the angry reaction among fans. (via Daum)

Meanwhile, Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri revealed the reasons behind Ronaldo’s absence, stating muscle fatigue as the cause.

“Ronaldo was expected to play today, but he wasn’t fit due to muscle fatigue. I spoke to [Juventus chairman] Andrea Agnelli and Ronaldo before the game and we concluded that it’d be best to rest him,” Sarri said post-match.

Juventus played out a three-three draw with the K-League all-stars in Seoul on July 26, 2019. The all-stars scored first through FC Seoul’s Osmar before Simone Muratore brought things level just two minutes later.

The Bianconeri went behind before half-time again when Daegu forward Cesinha scored. Adam Taggart, who plays for Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the K-League gave the all-stars a two-goal cushion at the fifty-minute mark.

However, the Italian champions fought back and brought the game back level with Blaise Matuidi and Matheus Pereira scoring late on.

Juventus now face Atletico Madrid on August 10, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.