James Rodriguez is expected to leave Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane is unfazed about the midfielder’s future.

Zinedine Zidane insisted talk about James Rodriguez’s Real Madrid future was not his concern amid claims the playmaker has no interest in staying.

James, 28, is linked with Napoli and Atletico Madrid after returning to the Santiago Bernabeu from a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich.

Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin told ESPN on Thursday that James did not want to continue at Madrid, nor did the LaLiga giants want him to.

Asked about those comments, Zidane said the Colombia international’s future was not something for him to worry about.

“It is a matter for the club,” he told a news conference ahead of Madrid’s International Champions Cup clash against Atletico on Friday.

“It is something between them – the presidents – not me.”

Take a look inside our dressing room ahead of our training session at MetLife Stadium! #RealMadridIsHere pic.twitter.com/a1Gwccy8LN — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) July 25, 2019

Zidane was seemingly tired of answering questions about Gareth Bale, who is expected to leave the club, and reported transfer target and Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

And while midfielder Marco Asensio could be set to miss the entire season due to a serious knee injury, Zidane said nothing changed in regards to Madrid’s plans.

“We are working with the players here. We think about the first league match,” he said.

“Nothing changes. I don’t think about that, who will replace Marco, no. We are touched by the injury, but there is a game tomorrow. We will see later.”