The highest paid footballers from each of Europe’s Top 5 leagues

According to Forbes, twelve of the top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world including the top 3 are football superstars. But Forbes takes into account their overall earnings and not just the salary they earn from their clubs. If only the salary is taken into account, who are the highest-paid footballers in each of Europe’s Top 5 leagues?

#5. Bundesliga – Robert Lewandowski (€1.33m per month)

Since 2013, Bayern signed Mario Gotze, Roberto Lewandowski and Mats Hummels from their rivals Borussia Dortmund and the Pole is the only one who’s still at the club while the other two players returned to Dortmund.

Lewandowski has never been close to a return to Dortmund but he has been linked with a potential exit in the last couple of years but the Bavarian club has done everything in their power to keep him in the German top-flight including making him the highest-paid player in the league.

The Pole earns €1.33m a month at Bayern but when his wages are compared to strikers in Europe’s other top leagues, it looks like he isn’t paid enough. For instance, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who left the Bundesliga to join Arsenal earns significantly more than what Lewandowski earns at the moment.

#4. Premier League – Alexis Sanchez (€2.28m per month)

In January 2018, Manchester United had to make some huge sacrifices to convince Alexis Sanchez to join them instead of Manchester City. Firstly, they had to give Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan in exchange for the Chilean and secondly, they made him the highest-paid player in the league.

Sanchez earns €2.28m per month at Manchester United and it’s only natural that big things are expected of a player who earns more than every other football player in the country. However, he has proved to be one of the worst signings in the Premier League let alone Manchester United.

According to Forbes, Sanchez’s annual earnings from salary and endorsements comes to around $30.8m placing him 53rd in the highest-earning athletes in the world at the moment.

#3. Ligue 1 – Neymar (€3.06m per month)

As things stand Neymar is the highest-paid player in the Ligue 1 but that may not be the case for long as he’s actively trying to force a move to Barcelona. If that move materializes, then his PSG teammate, Kylian Mbappe, will the highest-paid player in France’s top-flight.

Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, earns €3.06m per month at the Parisian club but it’s fair to say that the club hasn’t got the necessary return on investment. The Brazilian superstar was injured in both his seasons at the club when they were knocked out of the Champions League.

Neymar is the 3rd highest-paid athlete in the world at the moment earning $105m a year from salary and endorsements. From endorsements alone, he earns $30m a year and it’s hardly surprising given the fact that he has an association with brands like Nike, Red Bull, EA Sports, Mastercard, Gaga Milano, Gillette, Beats by Dre and DAZN among others.

#2. Serie A – Cristiano Ronaldo (€4.7m per month)

Was there ever any doubt about the highest-paid player in Serie A? Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus last summer for a league-record transfer fee aged 33 and his performance continues to defy his age.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner earns €4.7m per month at Juventus and he beats the next highest earner in the league by a country mile. For Juventus, their investment has paid dividends on and off the pitch as their season tickets sold out almost instantly even though its price was raised significantly, Juventus shirt sales broke records and their share price surged.

Ronaldo is the second highest paid athlete in the world according to Forbes latest ranking and in addition to the $65m he earns as salary and bonuses per year, he also earns $44m through endorsements.

#1. La Liga – Lionel Messi (€8.3m per month)

The La Liga player with the biggest salary, the footballer with the biggest salary and the highest-paid athlete in the world at the moment is Lionel Messi. The Barcelona superstar earns €8.3m per month as salary and that’s significantly more than what Ronaldo earns at Juventus!

Messi’s hefty wage isn’t surprising as he has signed eight contract extensions at Barcelona. His first contract was in 2005 and in the next twelve years, he extended his contract eight times! The last extension he signed was in November 2017 and considering the frequency of his previous extensions, he will most probably sign another one this year.

The Barcelona superstar is Forbes highest paid athlete in the world at the moment with an annual earning of $127m per year of which $92m is from his salary and bonuses. The remaining $35m is through endorsements and some of the biggest brands he endorses include Adidas, Gatorade, Lays, Pepsi, Ooredoo, Mastercard and Jacobs & Co.