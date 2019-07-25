Juventus release away kit for 2019/20 season – Here’s what Cristiano Ronaldo and Co will be wearing

A new season brings new kits! Most of the clubs have already revealed their primary kits for the upcoming campaign and are now in the process of releasing their away kits. Juventus have done the same by revealing what they will be wearing in their away matches this season, provided there’s a kit clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again don white this season after Juventus released their away kit. The shirt will be primarily white and will feature red details – the colour schemes of Ronaldo’s two previous clubs.

Break out of the pattern. Disrupt the norm. Introducing our new away kit by @adidasfootball, available now! https://t.co/yTtcaiJB07#DareToCreate pic.twitter.com/2GVRBpOi4D — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 25, 2019

Juventus’s new away kit will be primarily white in colour with a camouflage pattern occupying both the front and the back. The Juventus logo, the Adidas symbol, and the main sponsor will be in red, along with sleeve cuffs. However, the colour and the three stripes on shoulders will be white. Red shorts and white socks will complete the outfit.

Juventus will likely debut their new away kit in the coming weeks, with friendlies against K-League All-Stars and Atletico Madrid lined-up. Meanwhile, the Bianconeri were victorious in their latest pre-season outing, as they beat league rivals Inter Milan on penalties. Four days before that, they were at the end of a three-two loss against Tottenham Hotspur.