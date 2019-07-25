Jorginho reveals how Frank Lampard’s Chelsea system differs from Maurizio Sarri

Frank Lampard’s return seems to have worked well for Chelsea. The Englishman replaced Maurizio Sarri at the helm and has immediately brought the whole fanbase together. He has, however, started implementing new ideas at the club, which include some tactical changes. Star midfielder Jorginho reveals what they are.

Chelsea star Jorginho stated that he saw Maurizio Sarri only as his manager, despite the pair spending the last four seasons at the same clubs. However, the Italy international feels that it is time for another chapter in his life.

“He was my manager, he wasn’t my friend,” said Jorginho. (via Daily Mail)

“We worked together for four years but this is another time, it is another page, another chapter, another time in my life. I look forward to that now.”

Frank Lampard joined in following the departure of Sarri. The Englishman has implemented a 4-2-3-1 formation in most of his games so far – an indication of what he might use this season. Jorginho has been deployed in a double-pivot alongside Mateo Kovacic and says that he is enjoying his new role.

“This formation is new for me but I like it,” he continued.

“Last season we had three midfielders and now we are two. We are trying to work hard and we need to run a lot, but I think we can do many good things.

“I have more space to create and it means I am more free and can do more things with my creativity.

“I like it and think I can adapt. Of course, you need a little bit of time but we are working very well.

“My characteristic is to be there and to control the game, so I think I will be there to control and organise the team.

“I stay in the middle and my team-mates can go to attack. Maybe it will mean more assists, maybe not.”

Jorginho played a starring role when Chelsea beat Barcelona in a pre-season friendly. The Italian international was key to Tammy Abraham’s opening goal, as it was his pressing which forced Sergio Busquets into making an error. He even ended up getting the assisting credits for the goal.