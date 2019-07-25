WATCH: Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes scores stunning long-range goal against Liverpool

Liverpool took on Sporting CP in their latest pre-season fixture. The Reds came across Bruno Fernandes, a player who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. And they were given a taste for Fernandes’s talents when he scored an outstanding goal from long-distance against them.
Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes proved his credentials in a friendly against Liverpool when he scored a stunning goal from long range. However, the Portugal international was helped in his quest by the Reds’ goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who spilt his shot into the net.
Watch the goal here:
Fernandes collected the ball from fellow midfielder Wendel on the left-hand side of the pitch, before cutting in and unleashing a swerving strike. The ball’s movement in the air seemed to trick Simon Mignolet, who deflected it into his goal.
Nevertheless, Liverpool levelled the match shortly after going behind. Champions League hero Divock Origi found the net at the twenty-minute-mark as he converted from close range. They then scored another before half-time through Georginio Wijnaldum to overturn the deficit.
Meanwhile, Fernandes continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United. However, there have been no concrete offers for the star midfielder, his club president has confirmed. Furthermore, newer reports have stated that the Red Devils have shelved their offer for Fernandes in order to move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.