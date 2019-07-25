WATCH: Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes scores stunning long-range goal against Liverpool

Liverpool took on Sporting CP in their latest pre-season fixture. The Reds came across Bruno Fernandes, a player who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. And they were given a taste for Fernandes’s talents when he scored an outstanding goal from long-distance against them.

Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes proved his credentials in a friendly against Liverpool when he scored a stunning goal from long range. However, the Portugal international was helped in his quest by the Reds’ goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who spilt his shot into the net.

Watch the goal here: