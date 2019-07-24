Mauricio Pochettino compares Son Heung-min to Manchester United legend; labels him an icon

Son Heung-min is indisputably the best football player from Asia at the moment. The Korea Republic international is contracted to Tottenham Hotspur and is a key part of the team. Furthermore, the forward has had a huge impact back in his continent, which has led Mauricio Pochettino to compare him with one Manchester United great.

Tottenham Hotspur manager called Son Heung-min an icon and compared him with Manchester United legend David Beckham.

“We can see how people love Sonny in Asia, he’s an icon. We joked a bit, but I compare him with David Beckham,” Pochettino said. (via Straits Times)

“But I’m not surprised and it’s good to see how people love him and how important he is to people.”

Pochettino then looked back at the Korea Republic international’s time in England, admitting that he did not enjoy a fast start. However, the Argentine manager stated that he quickly adapted to his style once the initial phase was over.

“His first season was tough, it was tough to adapt to England, to new football, new culture, new habits.

“But after the first season his adaptation was unbelievable and he became a very important player for us.”

Son Heung-min is not the first player to be labelled as Asia’s David Beckham. That title originally belonged to former Japan international Hidetoshi Nakata, who quickly gained cult status across the continent due to his foreign playing career and his involvement with the fashion industry.

Nakata spent most of his senior career in Italy. He did, however, enjoy a sole season in the Premier League with Bolton Wanderers. Son, comparatively, has just finished his fourth season in the English top-flight and is preparing for his fifth.