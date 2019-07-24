Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to top Instagram sports rich-list, Virat Kohli features in top 10

Another feather in the cap of Cristiano Ronaldo comes in the form of his social media activity, as he pips his great rival Lionel Messi to the top of the sporting rich-list on Instagram. India cricket captain Virat Kohli also features in the top 10.

Hopper HQ, which is an Instagram scheduling tool, has crunched the numbers and revealed that Ronaldo charges a whopping $975,000 per Instagram post, while Kohli charges $196,000, which is also massive in its own way.

Second on the list is Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr., who charges $722,000, while his former teammate at Barcelona, Lionel Messi, charges $648,000. The two look set to be reunited at Barca, but the Brazilian certainly leads the way in this department.

The likes of David Beckham, Ronaldinho, Gareth Bale, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and others also make an appearance in the top 10, before Indian skipper Virat Kohli emerges to take ninth spot in the rankings.

Kohli actually charges more money than even Luis Suarez of Barcelona and MMA superstar Conor McGregor, who is known for running his mouth about the money he makes and spends.

LeBron James is the only Basketball athlete in the top 10, with Kohli being the only cricketer. The rest are all footballers, showing the moolah still lies very much in the beautiful game.