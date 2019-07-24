Expected to leave Real Madrid this close season, Gareth Bale came on at half-time against Arsenal.

Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale was introduced by Zinedine Zidane at half-time in the International Champions Cup clash with Arsenal.

Bale has been tipped for an imminent departure from Madrid after he was left out of the squad for last week’s defeat to Bayern Munich.

Zidane confirmed Bale was close to leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Madrid boss determined to sell the Wales international sooner rather than later.

Bale – linked to the Chinese Super League – was among the substitutes in Maryland on Tuesday and he came off the bench as 10-man Madrid trailed Arsenal 2-0 at the interval.

Madrid had Nacho Fernandez sent off for a handball in the ninth minute before Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal in control.