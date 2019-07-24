Why Liverpool aren’t making any big signings this summer

The 2018/19 season was arguably Liverpool’s greatest season in the Premier League era and now, the expectations of the fans are more than ever. However, Jurgen Klopp seems to be content with the squad he has and it is highly unlikely that the Reds will make a major first-team signing this summer.

During this summer transfer window, Manchester City spent a lot of money to strengthen the weak areas in their squad. Spurs, who were the Champions League finalists broke their club record transfer to sign Tanguy Ndombele and are pursuing other targets. Manchester United are investing heavily to back Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Chelsea, despite their transfer ban, have made Mateo Kovacic’s loan permanent for a hefty fee.

While all of Liverpool’s rivals are strengthening this summer, the Reds have only signed 17-year-old center-back Sepp van den Berg for a paltry £1.3m. The Reds have a lot of money to spend after winning the Champions League and earning the most in the Premier League last season. They’ve even made £23m from players sales this summer and also freed up their wage bill significantly after releasing Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno. However, Jurgen Klopp has willingly opted against investing heavily this summer and he has his reasons.

Klopp prefers a small squad

One of the reasons why Liverpool aren’t signing anyone this summer is because Klopp prefers to work with a small squad and that was the case at his previous clubs Borussia Dortmund and Mainz.

At Liverpool, Klopp inherited a huge squad and he has been trimming it since his arrival. In his first summer as Liverpool manager, the club sold or released as many as 14 players of which five players were regulars under him during the 2015/16 season.

So far, Klopp has sold or released as many as 34 players who have played for the first team and on the contrary, he has signed only 17 players. The number of players he has sold could go up this summer as several players at the club could be on the move.

Academy products

Klopp is known for placing his faith in young players and at Liverpool, he promoted Trent Alexander-Arnold from the academy and has also made Joe Gomez an important first-team player.

This summer, Liverpool were expected to sign a forward and a left-back to replace Sturridge and Moreno respectively but Klopp has scrapped that plan and has instead put his faith in a few players from the academy.

Rhian Brewster, the Golden Boot winner at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, is expected to take Sturridge’s spot and other forwards from the academy like Bobby Duncan, a cousin of Steven Gerrard, and Paul Glatzel are also in the mix. For the backup left-back spot, he has Adam Lewis and Yaser Larouci to choose from and the two players have carried their impressive form at the U-18 and U-23 levels into the first-team during the preseason.

Klopp’s belief in the players he signed

Last season, Liverpool won the Champions League and finished second in the Premier League despite missing a few players through injury for significant periods.

Naby Keita, who joined last summer, had a tough debut season as he struggled with injuries and only made 22 starts in all competitions. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played only 19 minutes last season after taking almost a year to recover from an injury. In addition to these two players he signed, Klopp also has Adam Lallana as an option despite two injury-ravaged seasons.

The German signed Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita because he believes in these players and he will give them every opportunity to prove themselves before he discards them and brings in replacements.

Saving up for a big fish

There aren’t many players who can improve the current Liverpool XI and any player who can do so won’t come cheap. It is rumoured that Liverpool aren’t spending this summer because they are saving up to sign a superstar who will cost a fortune.

The player in question is none other than Kylian Mbappe and if he leaves PSG in the near future, then the club that wants to sign him will have to pay a world-record fee. Mbappe has fanned the fires linking him to Liverpool by choosing them as his team of choice in the FIFA game franchise in a recent interview.

Klopp wanted to sign Mbappe during summer transfer window of 2016 and that was before the Frenchman’s breakthrough season. Monaco refused to sell him at that time knowing that he would fetch a hefty sum after he becomes a first-team regular. Maybe, the Liverpool manager hasn’t given up hopes of signing the young superstar.