WATCH: Lionel Messi enjoys kickabout with lucky 11-year-old boy while on vacation

An 11-year-old kid named Mackenzie O’Neill received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of playing alongside Lionel Messi when he was out vacationing with his family at Antigua in the Carribean islands.

¡Picadito con Leo! Así se divierte nuestro crack en sus vacaciones ⚽️🏝. pic.twitter.com/HcjvMNuBE0 — Mundo Leo (@mundoleodeportv) July 19, 2019

The kid was later interviewed and he said: “Messi was with his family on the beach. I was on my own and began to kick my ball a few feet from where they were.”

“His dad Jorge threw a ball to me and asked if I wanted to play with them and then we played football with Thiago and Messi for 45 minutes.”

“Thiago is a fantastic player for his age and wasn’t shy about playing. Playing with Leo [Messi] was incredible.”

Mackenzie could not interact much with the Barcelona and Argentina legend because of the language barrier – Messi does not speak English – but he did get translation through his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and ended up spending a fair bit of time with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Leo’s wife translated because she speaks English very well. Later on, I ended up swimming with him and we went out on a little boat and spent a lot of time in the water,” he said, in another interview.

“He lifted me up on his shoulders and Thiago followed me wherever I went. Playing with Leo in the water was great fun. He acted like a normal dad. I also realised that Leo really enjoyed seeing his son play with other children.”

“The last night Messi and his family were here I was playing with Thiago and gave him my football to keep.

“But he ran after me along the beach and insisted I keep it. Afterwards, Messi and his wife said goodbye to me with huge smiles. I am not going to forget them.”

What a wonderful story.

