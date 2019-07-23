Real Madrid ranked world’s most valuable football team; Barcelona and Manchester United follow

According to a recent study conducted by Forbes, it has been understood that La Liga giants Real Madrid are the most valuable football team in the world. Real Madrid’s arch-rivals Manchester United and Premier League stalwarts Manchester United occupy the second and the third position, respectively.

The study was conducted among the leading sports teams of the world – in the NFL, MLB, NBA and European football. Only eight football teams ranked in the top-50 most valuable teams in the world, but three of them – Real Madrid (3rd overall), Barcelona (4th overall) and Manchester United (6th overall) – feature in the top six.

The following are the world’s most valuable football teams, along with basic details:

Real Madrid

Value: $4.24 billion

1-Year % Change: 4%

Owners: Club members

Operating Income: $112 million

Barcelona

Value: $4.02 billion

1-Year % Change: -1%

Owners: Club members

Operating Income: -$37 million

Manchester United

Value: $3.81 billion

1-Year % Change: -8%

Owners: Glazer family

Operating Income: $238 million

Bayern Munich

Value: $3.02 billion

1-Year % Change: -1%

Owners: Club members

Operating Income: $129 million

Manchester City

Value: $2.69 billion

1-Year % Change: 9%

Owner: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Operating Income: $168 million

Chelsea

Value: $2.58 billion

1-Year % Change: 25%

Owner: Roman Abramovich

Operating Income: $127 million

Arsenal

Value: $2.27 billion

1-Year % Change: 1%

Owner: Stanley Kroenke

Operating Income: $102 million

Liverpool

Value: $2.18 billion

1-Year % Change: 12%

Owners: John Henry, Tom Werner

Operating Income: $128 million

As you can see, five out of the top-eight most valuable football teams are from England, making the Premier League the richest European football league.

Real Madrid and Barcelona represent La Liga from Spain, while Bayern Munich from the Bundesliga is Germany’s only representative.