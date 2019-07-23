Real Madrid ranked world’s most valuable football team; Barcelona and Manchester United follow

According to a recent study conducted by Forbes, it has been understood that La Liga giants Real Madrid are the most valuable football team in the world. Real Madrid’s arch-rivals Manchester United and Premier League stalwarts Manchester United occupy the second and the third position, respectively.
The study was conducted among the leading sports teams of the world – in the NFL, MLB, NBA and European football. Only eight football teams ranked in the top-50 most valuable teams in the world, but three of them – Real Madrid (3rd overall), Barcelona (4th overall) and Manchester United (6th overall) – feature in the top six.
The following are the world’s most valuable football teams, along with basic details:
Real Madrid
Value: $4.24 billion
1-Year % Change: 4%
Owners: Club members
Operating Income: $112 million
Barcelona
Value: $4.02 billion
1-Year % Change: -1%
Owners: Club members
Operating Income: -$37 million
Manchester United
Value: $3.81 billion
1-Year % Change: -8%
Owners: Glazer family
Operating Income: $238 million
Bayern Munich
Value: $3.02 billion
1-Year % Change: -1%
Owners: Club members
Operating Income: $129 million
Manchester City
Value: $2.69 billion
1-Year % Change: 9%
Owner: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Operating Income: $168 million
Chelsea
Value: $2.58 billion
1-Year % Change: 25%
Owner: Roman Abramovich
Operating Income: $127 million
Arsenal
Value: $2.27 billion
1-Year % Change: 1%
Owner: Stanley Kroenke
Operating Income: $102 million
Liverpool
Value: $2.18 billion
1-Year % Change: 12%
Owners: John Henry, Tom Werner
Operating Income: $128 million
As you can see, five out of the top-eight most valuable football teams are from England, making the Premier League the richest European football league.
Real Madrid and Barcelona represent La Liga from Spain, while Bayern Munich from the Bundesliga is Germany’s only representative.