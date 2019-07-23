Barcelona’s official Twitter account brutally trolls Chelsea ahead of friendly match

On Tuesday, La Liga giants Barcelona and Premier League stalwarts Chelsea will face each other in a high-profile friendly clash in Japan. The match will be held at the Saitama Stadium in Saitama with kick-off scheduled for 6:30 pm SGT/HKT (4:00 pm IST).

Meanwhile, a few hours before the match, Chelsea tried to gain an upper hand over their opponents by posting a video on Twitter. The video consisted of highlights from the 2011-12 Champions League semi-final when the Blues reached the final by sealing a truly remarkable two-legged victory over the Catalans.

Chelsea had won the first-leg 1-0 and later, in the second-leg, Barcelona were leading 2-0 and looking all set to enter the final, when goals from Ramires and Fernando Torres turned the aggregate score to 3-2 in Chelsea’s favour.

The Londoners thus progressed to the all-important clash, where they defeated Bayern Munich to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

The video posted by Chelsea on Monday evoked memories of the remarkable win and handed them a cool advantage, but Barcelona had no plans to hold back, as evident from their reply tweet.

The Blaugrana quoted Chelsea’s tweet and asked: “Is this a throwback to when you guys were playing in the Champions League?” BURN!

Check out Chelsea’s video and the reply from Barcelona right here:

Is this a throwback to when you guys were playing in the Champions League? 🤔 https://t.co/5BO3MOM7Wf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 22, 2019

Chelsea last played in the Champions League in the 2017-18 season. During the same year, they finished fifth in the Premier League and hence were demoted to the Europa League in 2018-19, where they won the trophy.

As the current Europa League champions, the Londoners will play in next season’s Champions League.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have never missed an opportunity to play in Europe’s biggest footballing tournament but since they last won the title in 2014-15, they had always run out of luck in the knockout stages – something which was accurately pinpointed by the Chelsea FC USA handle, as you can see below:

You sure you guys want to be talking about Champions League throwbacks after this year? https://t.co/DxuzznIdGz — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) July 22, 2019

It sure looks like the contest has already begun!