Cristiano Ronaldo to face no charges on the Kathryn Mayorga rape case

Prosecutors of the Kathryn Mayorga rape case have apparently established that Portuguese and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not face any charges related to the case.

In August 2018, Kathryn Mayorga who is a Los Angeles resident filed a case in the USA, accusing Ronaldo of raping her at a Las Vegas hotel in September 2009. However, according to the latest statement released by the prosecutors, the 34-year-old was cleared after the sexual assault claims “could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” as reported by OneFootball.

Check out the following tweet posted by the District Attorney of Clark County in Las Vegas:

@LasVegasDA Declines to Prosecute 10-year-old Sexual Assault Allegation Against Cristiano Ronaldo. @ClarkCountyNV pic.twitter.com/XXdc8D9Plk — Clark County DA (@LasVegasDA) July 22, 2019

An official statement read: “On August 28, 2018, ‘V’ [indictating the female victim] contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, asking that her sexual assault investigation be reopened, naming Cristiano Ronaldo as the offender.”

A Request for Prosecution was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office on July 8, 2019.”

“Based upon a review of the information presented at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming.”

As you can see from the above tweet and the official statement, the initial report has kept Mayorga anonymous as ‘V’.

OneFootball further reports that Magora still has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in the United States court in Las Vegas and that the situation will be taken further in federal court as a civil process, handled independently from Clarke County court of Nevada.