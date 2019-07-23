5 teams from Europe’s Top 5 leagues to watch out for in 2019/20

Every summer, many clubs come under the spotlight for either appointing a new manager or for their excellent summer transfer business. Due to either one of these factors or their combination, these five clubs from Europe’s Top 5 leagues are ones to watch out for next season.

#5. Borussia Dortmund

Last season, Borussia Dortmund came agonizingly close to winning the Bundesliga title after seven years and one of the main reasons why they lost a significant lead at the top was their defence which conceded 44 goals.

Dortmund strengthened their backline by signing German international left-back Nico Schulz from Hoffenheim and more importantly by resigning Mats Hummels from Bayern Munich. They also strengthened their attack by making Paco Alcacer’s loan permanent and also by signing Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt from their Bundesliga rivals.

The German giants have added significant quality and depth to their squad this summer while also retaining key players like Jadon Sancho. Their push for the league title could be aided by the fact that Bayern are yet to sign replacements for some of the stars they sold or released in the summer.

#4. West Ham

Last season, West Ham made a plethora of signings to give Manuel Pellegrini a top squad to work with. They finished tenth under the Chilean but they could have finished higher if they weren’t troubled by injuries to key players throughout the season. However, they still caught the eye with victories over Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal.

This summer, the Hammers have made some fantastic signings which will make them a force to reckon with and also help them qualify for a Europa League spot at least.

They signed Villarreal’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals and he was a key member of the Spanish side that won the U-21 Euro this summer. However, their biggest coup was signing Sébastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt to replace the inconsistent Marko Arnautovic.

#3. Inter Milan

Inter Milan haven’t won a major trophy in eight years and have shuffled through many managers and made some expensive signings to try and return to the pinnacle of European football. The 2019/20 season could be the season when they finally end Juventus’ eight-years long stint as Italian Champions and the main reason is their new manager Antonio Conte.

Conte won the first three of Juventus’ eight consecutive league titles before going on to win the Premier League in his debut season with Chelsea. The Italian’s winning mentality and charisma are exactly what is needed to turn Inter’s squad full of stars into a fearsome team.

Inter had a good squad before this summer transfer window and they’ve improved that side by making Matteo Politano loan permanent and signing Nicolò Barella and Stefano Sensi on loan from Cagliari and Sassuolo respectively but most importantly they signed Diego Godin on a free transfer. Now, Conte has the luxury of picking his back three using Godin, Stefan de Vrij, Miranda, Milan Skriniar and Andrea Ranocchia.

The Serie A club is also actively trying to sign Romelu Lukaku and if they can pull off that signing, then they’ll be serious contenders for the Scudetto.

#2. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid has to be the busiest club in the transfer market this summer. They’ve sold or released as many as ten players including key first-team players like Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godin, Juanfran, Filipe Luis, Lucas Hernandez and Rodri.

The departure of so many key players can often cripple most clubs for a season or two but Atletico and Diego Simeone are used to coping with the departure of their star players year in year out.

To replace their outgoing stars, the La Liga side have signed Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera, Felipe, Kieran Trippier, Mario Hermoso, Renan Lodi and Ivan Šaponjić for a combined total fee of around €250m. However, they made close to €320m from player sales.

It will be interesting to see how Atletico performs with a new-look squad and the spotlight will be on their club record transfer, Joao Felix.

#1. Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri won eleven trophies with Juventus including five league titles but because of his failure to win the Champions League, Juve parted ways with him at the end of the last season.

Juve replaced Allegri with Maurizio Sarri and the reason to bring him from Chelsea was the work he did with Napoli. Under Sarri, Napoli gave Juve a tough competition for the Scudetto in the 2017/18 and finished the season with 91 points while playing some attractive attacking football.

The Serie A champions want Sarri to emulate that playing style and they have the squad to pull it off. They bolstered their squad this summer by signing free agents Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Gianluigi Buffon and also splashed the cash to sign Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral and Luca Pellegrini.