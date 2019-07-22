Chelsea’s new number 10 reportedly revealed following Eden Hazard’s departure

Chelsea have a big hole to fill next season after the departure of Eden Hazard. The Belgian forward moved to Real Madrid for a massive fee, thereby vacating his number ten shirt at Stamford Bridge. And the heir to his throne has apparently been already decided.

In an interview with Desimpedidos, Chelsea star seemingly confirmed that the club has offered him the number ten jersey vacated by Eden Hazard. He further revealed that he has decided to take up the offer for the season ahead.

Willian confirming the club has offered him the number 10: pic.twitter.com/VpxSIS48EO — my club #10 is Willian (@GabrieIFoligno) July 22, 2019

Both Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi were long touted to be the frontrunners for the iconic number. However, it seems that Chelsea has decided to hand it to Willian due to his service to the club over the years.

“Now “she” is mine( the number 10)!” “The club told me it is mine” — my club #10 is Willian (@GabrieIFoligno) July 22, 2019

If the rumour does turn out to be true. Willian will leave his current shirt number – twenty-two. In turn, that slot could be taken up by Pulisic who wore the same during his time at Borussia Dortmund. Furthermore, Hudson-Odoi will likely remain at number twenty for the 2019/20 campaign if he decides to stay with the Blues and snub a move to Bayern Munich.

Both Willian and Hudson-Odoi are out of action at the moment. While the former is recovering from a knock taken during the Copa America semi-final, the latter is back on the pitch at Chelsea’s training ground following successful surgery on his Achilles tendon. Pulisic, on the other hand, saw his first minutes in a blue shirt on July 19 after coming on as a second-half substitute against Kawasaki Frontale.