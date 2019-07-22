Reports: Lionel Messi and Co forced to return free Audi cars they received last year

Sponsorships have become key in today’s football world. The top teams are sponsored by the top brands, who enter a mutually beneficial lucrative partnership. FC Barcelona joined hands together with Audi for the same last year but the conclusion of that deal will see the entire squad, including Lionel Messi, return their free cars.

According to Spanish news publication AS, via The Sun, Barcelona stars have been forced to return free Audi cars that they got last year as a part of a deal between the car manufacturer and the club. The deal, in question, ended on June 30 and the squad has been given three weeks time to return their cars.

Meanwhile, Barcelona did not hand new Audi cars to their summer signings of 2019 – Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, and Neto. However, those who do own them at the moment will have to return them or buy them properly.

While most players did not use the free cars that they received, manager Ernesto Valverde did and is expected to be affected the most.

Under the deal last year, several of Barcelona’s first team stars picked Audi vehicles for themselves. Sergio Busquets nabbed the most expensive one in Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus, which is valued at £192,000. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, on the other hand, took home an Audi RS6 Avant worth £127,000. Manager Ernesto Valverde chose an Audi Q7 e-tron Quattro for himself while Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembele, and Samuel Umtiti took home the Audi RS3 Sportback – the cheapest of the bunch.