Paddy Power add second team to their ‘Save Our Shirt’ campaign

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power launched a creative and hard-hitting campaign – Save Our Shirt – last week, along with Huddersfield Town. They have followed it up by adding another team into the mix.

Paddy Power had a fun week on social media when they announced a shirt sponsorship with Huddersfield Town. The Terriers first revealed a ‘fake’ home kit featuring a diagonal sponsor logo, before revealing it all to be a prank by the two parties.

In reality, Huddersfield joined Paddy Power in their latest campaign, which focuses on removing sponsor logos from the front of a club’s uniform. And now, another team has been revealed to be a part of the movement.

Scotland has always played an influential role in shaping history and now it does so once again as Motherwell have become the second team to join our #SaveOurShirt campaign! pic.twitter.com/Jr7fnrNJOm — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 22, 2019

Paddy Power revealed Motherwell FC as the latest club to join their ‘Save Our Shirt’ campaign. The Scottish side followed up by unveiling their home and away kits for the latest season, albeit without a sponsor.

We're now sponsored by @PaddyPower, who are "unsponsoring" our jerseys for the 2019/20 season as part of the #SaveOurShirt campaign 🙌https://t.co/kFajGev8fh pic.twitter.com/NRNugWG6SS — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) July 22, 2019

The campaign started last week when Huddersfield announced a shirt sponsorship with Paddy Power for the upcoming season. Following the announcement, the Terriers revealed their ‘new’ home kit for the 2019/20 season, featuring a massive sash with the sponsor’s logo.

🔵 #htafc's new home kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season has today been revealed! Produced by main supplier @UmbroUK, the new home kit features a modern spin on the traditional blue and white striped home shirt thanks to new title sponsor @paddypower. — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) July 17, 2019

The kit drew immediate criticism from the football world, with fans and experts remarking how the club had ‘sold its soul for some extra cash’. However, the kit turned out to be a fake, with the two parties involved revealing it as an elaborate prank to celebrate Paddy Power’s latest campaign: Save Our Shirt.

Under the campaign, the Irish bookmaker sponsors certain clubs before removing their logo from the front of the shirt, thereby leaving a clean look.