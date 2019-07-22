WATCH: Fans shower Turkish side Trabzonspor’s emotional kit launch video with praise

The best thing about a new season is – new signings? No, you got it wrong. Call me a football romantic, but every summer, I look forward to kit launches more than new players and there is nothing more fulfilling than watching a perfect kit launch – just like how Trabzonspor has shown us this time.

Thanks to millions of fans like me, clubs have started identifying the need for good ways to reveal their new kits and needless to say, the 2019-20 season gave us a lot of interesting launches.

But right now, I cannot think of a more beautiful example than Trabzonspor’s latest kit announcement.

Trabzonspor unveiled their 2019-20 jersey with the help of a short film about a young boy’s dream of owning the shirt of Abdulkadir Omur, the star central midfielder of the Turkish Super Lig club.

Check out the video right here:

Coğrafyamızın geleneksel dokuma bezi “keşan” motiflerini formamıza gururla işledik! Çünkü bize ait olan ve bizden kıldığımız her zaman en güzelidir. 😊 Biliyoruz ki #yanyana durursak #bizbize yeteriz! Gri formamız, yarın öğleden sonra TS Club’lar ve online mağazamızda! ❤💙 pic.twitter.com/NoKaiIfXQt — Trabzonspor Kulübü (@Trabzonspor) July 19, 2019

As you can see, the video shows a young boy sketching Abdulkadir’s name and number onto a regular t-shirt, before going out to play and coming back to a kit made by his mother – a traditional weaver. The new kit made by the mother goes on to be the featured as the 2019-20 home outfit for Trabzonspor.

The video has gone insanely viral on social media and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was among the thousands who praised the initiative.

Check out Pique’s tweet right here:

Check out some of the other reactions below:

This is what makes Trabzonspor FC such a special club. People young and old feel so passionate about their support for the club and I have witnessed it first hand – THE BLACK SEA STORM ❤️💙🙏🏿🔥⚽️🔥 — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) July 21, 2019

Forza Trabzonspor 💙💙💙 from Napoli — raffaele romano (@rafapazz1973) July 21, 2019

Çok güzel olmuş, yüreğinize sağlık🙏🏻 — Gökhan Tepe (@gokhantepemusic) July 21, 2019

This was beautiful — Carson Miller (@CarsMiller21) July 21, 2019

E S P E C T A C U L A R 👏👏👏👏 — Dany Portu (@Danyportu) July 21, 2019

What do you guys think of this kit launch? Let us know in the comments below.