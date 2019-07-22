Sevilla horror tackler Joris Gnagnon issues public apology to Liverpool players

Earlier on Monday, Seville star Joris Gnagnon issued a public apology to Liverpool and its 18-year-old defender Yasser Larouci, who was subjected to a horrifying tackle by Gnagnon himself during a friendly game between Liverpool and Sevilla, which was held at the Fenway Park in Boston, USA on Sunday.

The incident happened during the 80th minute of the match, when both teams were tied at a scoreline of 1-1. You can watch a video of the incident right here.

Larouci was immediately stretched off the field, with the Reds now awaiting medical reports to confirm how long it will take for the left-back to recover fully. Meanwhile, after the game, Gnagnon took to Twitter to issue a public apology addressed to Larouci and the rest of the players and management at Liverpool.

“I would like to publicly apologize to the Liverpool club, the player’s family and its supporters. This was an extremely repulsive act on my part and whatever the reason, it should not have been done on a football field. All my prayers are directed towards the player and his family,” reads a translation of Gnagnon’s apology originally written in French – as you can see from the post above.

Speaking after the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that it appeared that Larouci had been “lucky” not to have suffered a more serious injury. The Guardian further reports that the left-back will need further assessment.

“It looks like he was lucky,” Klopp said at his post-match press conference, before adding:

“Of course, how it always is with these things we have to wait for a little bit.”