Julen Lopetegui and Virgil van Dijk discussed Joris Gnagnon’s game-ending challenge on Yasser Larouci in Boston on Sunday.

Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui said Joris Gnagnon was “very, very worried” after his horror challenge left Liverpool teenager Yasser Larouci on a stretcher.

Sunday’s friendly in Boston – won 2-1 by Sevilla – was marred by Gnagnon wildly kicking out at 18-year-old Liverpool left-back Larouci.

Sevilla defender and second-half substitute Gnagnon, who issued an apology post-game, was shown a straight red card with 14 minutes remaining, while Larouci required lengthy treatment at Fenway Park.

“[Gnagnon] was very, very worried and knows it could have been a bad injury,” Lopetegui said.

“I would like to publicly apologise to Liverpool, the family of the player and the supporters. It was a heinous act on my part for whatever reason and should not be seen on a football field. All my prayers are with the player and the family” https://t.co/kdIhNX5Aqv — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) July 22, 2019

“I am worried about the player [Larouci] but I asked Jurgen [Klopp] and he said the player is okay, it isn’t a bad injury and I am happy for that.

“That’s the most important thing. The referee thought it was a red card and I haven’t seen a replay but it’s possible it was a red card.”

Larouci reportedly left the stadium on crutches following a fiercely contested pre-season fixture, with Liverpool on the receiving end of some tough tackles.

Everyone at Sevilla FC wishes Yasser Larouci a full and fast recovery after tonight’s game. — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) July 22, 2019

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk was infuriated by Gnagnon’s actions and he added: “I saw it from the side and it’s not nice.

“Especially when it happens against a young guy who is playing pretty well this season, it’s not great to see. I think it says something about him [Gnagnon].”