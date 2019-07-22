Kane hails Juventus strike as ‘one of the best of my career’

Tottenham sealed a 3-2 International Champions Cup victory over Juventus thanks to Harry Kane’s stunning goal from the halfway line.

Harry Kane described his sensational goal against Juventus on Sunday as "probably one of the best of my career".

Tottenham appeared to be heading for a deciding penalty shoot-out in their International Champions Cup clash with the Italian champions in Singapore before Kane's spectacular intervention in stoppage time.

The England captain spotted Wojciech Szczesny off his line and beat him from just inside Juve's half with a precision strike to secure a dramatic 3-2 win in Spurs' first pre-season game ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Kane has scored some wonderful goals during his career but he believes the one against Juve ranks alongside his very best.

"It's probably one of the best goals in my career," he said in a post-match interview.

"I saw in part of the game the keeper [Szczesny] was quite far off the line, so I thought if I get a chance to shoot, I'm going to shoot and thankfully it went in."





Goal of the day brought to you by @LaLigaEN. We just can't get enough of this last-minute winner from Harry Kane. Have a hit, son! pic.twitter.com/AMOC0Pn5GR — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) July 21, 2019





Kane was introduced as a half-time substitute and is satisfied to start getting pitch time under his belt ahead of the new season.

"It's been great to get 45 minutes," he added. "It's been a good start to pre-season; everyone is working hard.

"It's very hot here so it will definitely get us fit. We're looking forward to the next game [against Manchester United on Thursday] and we go from there."