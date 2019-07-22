Kane upstages Ronaldo with incredible International Champions Cup goal from centre circle

Tottenham star Harry Kane warmed up for the new season with an incredible long-range goal against Serie A champions Juventus.

Harry Kane upstaged Cristiano Ronaldo and provided the highlight of the International Champions Cup thus far with an extraordinary last-gasp winner from inside the centre circle on Sunday.

Tottenham and Juventus appeared destined for penalties in Singapore until England captain Kane produced an instinctive long-range lob of Wojciech Szczesny in the third minute of added time.

The striker pounced after Lucas Moura nicked the ball away from Adrien Rabiot, Kane's first-time effort catching out a a back-pedalling Szczesny and securing Spurs an entertaining 3-2 victory.

Gonzalo Higuain and Juve star Ronaldo had earlier combined to put Juve ahead following Erik Lamela's first-half opener, but new Bianconeri boss Maurizio Sarri was condemned to a defeat in his first match in charge as Moura's 65th-minute equaliser set the platform for Kane to steal the show.





Goal of the day brought to you by @LaLigaEN. We just can't get enough of this last-minute winner from Harry Kane. Have a hit, son! pic.twitter.com/AMOC0Pn5GR — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) July 21, 2019



