5 clubs that have spent the most money on transfers since summer 2014

There has been massive inflation in transfer values in the last two years and as a result, €100 million transfers have become a norm. Many top European clubs have broken their club record transfers multiple times during the last five years but which clubs have spent the most money in the last five years?

#5. Chelsea – €876.5 million

Chelsea have been hit with a one year transfer ban and yet they’ve still spent €45m on incoming transfers this summer by making Mateo Kovacic’s loan permanent. With the addition of the Croatian international, the Blues became the fifth highest spender in the last five years.

Roman Abramovich’s side broke their club record transfer last summer to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga for €80m and the addition of Jorginho set them back by a further €57m. Other major incoming transfers during this period include Alvaro Morata (€66m), Tiemoue Bakayoko (€40m), Danny Drinkwater (€37.5m), Antonio Rudiger (€35m), Michy Batshuayi (€39m), N’Golo Kante (€35.8m), David Luiz (€35m), Diego Costa (€38m) and Cesc Fabregas (€33m).

Even though Chelsea have spent heavily, they’ve also received €732.1 million from sales during this period of which €100m was from the sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid this summer.

#4. Manchester United – €889.5 million

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Manchester United have spent heavily on transfers to try and win the league but they’ve failed miserably so far. However, their expenditure since the summer of 2014 comes to €889.5 million!

Before the summer of 2014, Man Utd’s record transfer was the €46m they paid for Rio Ferdinand in 2002 and they’ve surpassed that tally six times since 2014. Angel Di Maria became the club’s record signing in 2014 (75m) before Paul Pogba’s €105m transfer broke the world record transfer.

United’s other signings who cost more than €40m since the summer of 2014 are Romelu Lukaku (€84.7m), Anthony Martial (€60m), Fred (€59m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (€55m), Juan Mata (€44.7m), Nemanja Matic (€44.7m) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (€42m).

#3. Juventus – €981.9 million

Juventus are known for making some of the best free transfers and this summer alone, they’ve signed Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey.However, they are not afraid of splashing the cash when necessary which is why their expenditure since the summer of 2014 comes to €981.9m.

In 2016, they broke their club record transfer after 14 years when they signed Gonzalo Higuain for €90m. Two years later, they broke the record again with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo for €117m. This summer, they made another high profile big money signing when they spent €85.5m on Matthijs de Ligt.

Some of Juventus’ other major transfers during this period include Joao Cancelo (€40.4m), Douglas Costa (€40m), Federico Bernadeschi (€40m) and Paulo Dybala (€40m). During this period, the Serie A giants also received €650m from player sales of which €105m was from the sale of Paul Pogba alone.

#2. Manchester City – €996.2 million

Manchester City are one of the biggest spenders in the transfer market since their takeover but since 2014, they are only the second-highest spenders in the world with a total expenditure of €996.2m.

The key to Man City’s recent success has been their extravagant spending but their record signing, Rodri, cost only €70 million which is far less than the record transfer of may of the other top European clubs.

Man City have signed sixteen players for €40m or more. Eleven of those players have gone on to become key first-team players while it’s too early to judge Rodri, Riyad Mahrez and Benjamin Mendy. The only players who cost them over €40m and flopped are Robinho and Eliaquim Mangala.

#1. Barcelona – €1.08 billion

Barcelona took a lot of pride in their fabled La Masia and the first team squad they build using players from the academy. However, since the summer of 2014, they’ve become heavily reliant on big money transfers to sustain the quality of their squad and as a result, La Masia graduates have struggled to break into the first team.

In 2014, Barcelona notably signed Luis Suarez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Claudio Bravo, Ivan Rakitic, Thomas Vermaelen and Jeremy Mathieu for a combined total of €166.72m. They served a two-window transfer ban after this and yet, they’ve still managed to top this list.

The Catalan club is the only club in the world with three transfers worth €100m or more and these players are Philippe Coutinho (€120), Antoine Griezmann (€120m) and Ousmane Dembele (€105m).

Note – All transfer values are as indicated on transfermarkt.com