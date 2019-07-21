Watch: Fan in Singapore calls Manchester United captain Ashley Young a ‘ni**a’ in ICC 2019 match against Inter Milan

Singapore National Stadium may have channelled the atmosphere of Old Trafford while Manchester United played Inter Milan in an International Champions Cup 2019 match – but some of the support for the English team toed the line.

Manchester United produced a dominating display – without the goals to show for it – to put away Inter Milan 1-0 in their opening ICC 2019 game.

A fine second half strike from teenage starlet Mason Greenwood was enough to seal the match for them. However, a rather unsavoury incident occured in the build-up to the goal – which was captured on camera.

Ashley Young lined up a freekick from the edge of the penalty box that Inter ‘keeper Samir Handanovic palmed straight to Mason Greenwood – who controlled, switched the ball back onto his left foot and caned it into the net through a crowd of defenders.

Just as the Manchester United captain was about to take the freekick though, a member of the fans can be heard clearly on the video shouting ‘Ashley Young ni**a.’

Greenwood’s goal from the stands, but if you listen at the beginning you can hear a fan shout “Ashley Young n****r” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/disZQmKCll — 🌒 J 🌘 (@BxyerJ) July 20, 2019

While the tone of the proclamation may, perhaps, not have suggested racial abuse, some may still consider it largely insensitive in a day and age when stomping out racism in the game has assumed paramount importance.

Young was also booed throughout the match by the sea of red present at the stadium.

