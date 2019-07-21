International Champions Cup 2019: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are set to face off in a crucial International Champions Cup (ICC) 2019 encounter on Sunday, 21st July (8 AM SGT) at the NRG Stadium in Texas.

While this would be Madrid’s first pre-season encounter, Bayern will play in their second ICC 2019 match. Premier League giants Arsenal got the better of the German champions 2-1 on Thursday, 18th July.

When to watch International Champions Cup

The ICC 2019 match between Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid will be played on July 21, 2019, and will kick off at 8:00 AM SGT.

Where to watch International Champions Cup

Football fans in Brunei and Malaysia can follow the competition via Astro, with all 18 matches bring broadcasted live. Furthermore, SuperSport will show the live matches with English commentary while Arena will present them in Malay.

Meanwhile, those in Indonesia can watch the tournament on TVRI with 16 of the 18 matches being live in-simulcast.

Singapore, which will host two legs of the tournament, will also broadcast the matches. Mediacorp will present the games with all 18 live on Toggle. PPTV will broadcast the matches in Thailand.

Meanwhile, those who are unable to watch the live matches can follow our live blog on foxsportsasia.com.