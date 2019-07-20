Manchester United star returns as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names strong starting XI for International Champions Cup encounter vs Inter

Manchester United are set to face Inter Milan in their third pre-season tour encounter in International Champions Cup 2019 at the Singapore National Stadium.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a strong starting XI for the encounter, most of which could start United’s Premier League opener against Chelsea on 11th August. David de Gea has returned to the squad after missing out on the first two encounters.
Inter’s squad is out as well but former Manchester United target Ivan Perisic doesn’t start. Another United target, Milan Skriniar start for the Italian side, however. Here are the full starting XIs for both the sides.
MAN UNITED XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, James, Lingard, Martial, Rashford
INTER XI: Handanovic, D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, De Vrij, DALBERT; Candreva, Brozovic, Sensi, Perisic; Longo, Esposito
