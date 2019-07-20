International Champions Cup 2019: Manchester United vs Inter Milan, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

Manchester United are set to start the Asia leg of their pre-season tour in the International Champions Cup 2019 against Inter Milan. The two teams are set to face off at the Singapore National Stadium.

United have won both their pre-season matches so far – a 2-0 win against Perth Glory followed by a 4-0 victory over Leeds United. Inter have won their only pre-season match as well, against Lugano.

When to watch International Champions Cup

The ICC 2019 match between Manchester United and Inter Milan will be played on July 20, 2019, and will kick off at 7:30 PM AM SGT.

Where to watch International Champions Cup

Football fans in Brunei and Malaysia can follow the competition via Astro, with all 18 matches bring broadcasted live. Furthermore, SuperSport will show the live matches with English commentary while Arena will present them in Malay.

Meanwhile, those in Indonesia can watch the tournament on TVRI with 16 of the 18 matches being live in-simulcast.

Singapore, which will host two legs of the tournament, will also broadcast the matches. Mediacorp will present the games with all 18 live on Toggle.

PPTV will broadcast the matches in Thailand.

Meanwhile, those who are unable to watch the live matches can follow our live blog on foxsportsasia.com.