Many clubs in Europe needed a good summer transfer window to bolster their squad in order to match the expectations of their fans. Some of them like Manchester United have been busy this summer while a few others have surprisingly been very inactive much to the disappointment of the fans.

Here, we take a look at five such clubs.

5) Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille is the only French club to win the UEFA Champions League but the once-mighty club has endured a tough time in recent years. Last season, they finished fifth and failed to qualify for the Champions for the sixth consecutive season.

The Ligue 1 side fired Rudi Garcia and appointed former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas in the summer but so far, there isn’t any silver lining for the fans of the club. The club has to sell players in order to raise funds and they’ve already sold Lucas Ocampos to Sevilla and also opted against offering Mario Balotelli a new contract. It is rumoured that they are actively trying to find suitors for stars such as Dimitri Payet and Florian Thauvin.

The only player they’ve signed so far is Villarreal’s Alvaro Gonzalez on loan to shore up a defence that conceded 52 league goals last season. To make matters worse for Villas-Boas, his preseason hasn’t gone according to plan as they lost to League One club Accrington Stanley earlier this month.

4) Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have signed both of France’s first-choice full-backs from their World Cup winning team for a combined fee of €115 million and broke their club record transfer to sign Lucas Hernandez from. However, they’ve still not done enough business this summer.

The Bavarian club’s only other transfer was the signing of Jann-Fiete Arp from Hamburg but he’s one for the future and Bayern need some players for the present. This summer, they released Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Rafinha, they sold Mats Hummels and also opted against making James Rodriguez’s loan permanent.

Bayern have been trying to sign a winger to replace Robben and Ribery but they’ve so far failed in their pursuit of Manchester City’s Leroy Sane. At present, they have Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and the young Alphonso Davies as options but Coman is injury prone and Davies is yet to prove himself in Europe.

If Bayern want to compete for the Champions League once again, then they must sign at least one winger this summer.

3) AS Monaco

In 2017, Monaco were Ligue 1 champions but their success came at a cost as they lost many key first-team players including Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Thomas Lemar, Fabinho, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Joao Moutinho and Benjamin Mendy in the two summer transfer windows that followed.

Their manager, Leonardo Jardim, did well to help the club qualify for the Champions League in 2017/18 but last season was a disaster for them. They fired Jardim after a terrible start to the season, hired Thierry Henry and then fired him after results didn’t improve before rehiring Jardim.

Monaco narrowly avoided relegation last season by finishing 17th and that should have been enough to convince them that the squad needs better players. However, this summer, the sold Youri Tielemans to Leicester City, made Gelson Martins’ loan permanent and only signed Montpellier’s goalkeeper, Benjamin Lecomte.

There are rumours that the club will sell Radamel Falcao this summer and he was their top scorer in the last two seasons. If they once again choose to rely on talented youngsters rather than sign proven players, then they may end up getting relegated next season.

2) Arsenal FC

Arsenal need to invest heavily in their squad if they want to at least finish in a Champions League spot in the upcoming season but there is a serious lack of funds at the club and that’s causing unrest among the fans.

So far, they’ve only signed 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano and it’s widely reported that they are close to completing a deal for Saint-Etienne’s 18-year-old centre-back William Saliba. However, Saliba will spend next season with Saint-Etienne before joining his new club

The Gunners need defensive reinforcements as Shkodran Mustafi is simply not good enough and Laurent Koscienly wants to leave. In addition, Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding still need time to recover from the long-term injuries they picked up last season.

The other problem area for Arsenal is the wide positions. The only natural winger in the squad is Alex Iwobi and he has been away with Nigeria for most of the summer. They’ve been linked with a move for Wilfried Zaha but Crystal Palace’s asking price has baulked them.

Unai Emery could also do with another quality midfielder after they let Aaron Ramsey run down his contract and join Juventus. To sum it up, Arsenal need some big signings with their small budget.

1) Newcastle United

Newcastle United fans have had an issue with the club’s owner Mike Ashley for many years and their hate for him rose manifold after he allowed Rafa Benitez to leave after the Spaniard kept a below-par side in the Premier League for two consecutive seasons.

In addition to losing their beloved manager, Newcastle will also be without their two top scorers from last season. Ayoze Pérez made a £30 million move to Leicester City while Salomon Rondon, who was on loan last season, has followed Benitez to China.

So far, the Toons haven’t made any first-team signings and the only major incoming news of the summer was the arrival of Steve Bruce as manager and his arrival hasn’t made the fans happy either.

The Tyneside club could be in for a relegation battle if they don’t sign a few quality players including at least one striker.