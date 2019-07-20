5 promising players who will enjoy a breakthrough season in 2019/20

Last season, Joao Felix enjoyed his breakthrough season and a few months later, he joined Atletico Madrid for €126 million! Big clubs are not afraid to give opportunities to young players if they have the quality and these five youngsters at major European clubs could enjoy their breakthrough season in 2019/20.

#5. Rabbi Matondo (Schalke)

Rabbi Matondo is a native of DR Congo who was born in Liverpool and raised in Wales. He started his youth career with Welsh club Cardiff City, before joining Manchester City in 2016. On 30 January 2019, the 18-year-old winger moved to Bundesliga club Schalke to enhance his first-team prospects after seeing the success of fellow City academy graduate Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund.

Matondo, who has already played thrice for the Wales national team, played eight times for Schalke last season but was only on the pitch for 229 minutes. Last season was a disastrous one for The Royal Blues but this season, there is a renewed optimism with former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner in charge.

Schalke are known for giving opportunities to young players and German stars such as Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane and Julian Draxler among many others rose to fame at the club as teenagers. Matondo is at the right club to launch his professional career and he could be one of the success stories of the 2019/20 season.

#4. Michael Obafemi (Southampton)

Southampton have one of the best academies in England and in recent years, they’ve produced stars such as Gareth Bale, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Luke Shaw and Adam Lallana among many others.

At one point during the 2018/19 season, it looked like the next academy product to breakthrough into the first team would be Michael Obafemi after he became the club’s youngest ever scorer in the Premier League. He went on to play eight games for the first team but two separate hamstring injuries ended his season prematurely.

The Republic of Ireland international, of Nigerian descent, spent parts of his youth career with Chelsea, Arsenal and Watford before joining Southampton.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is fond of the 19-year-old striker and the club stopped Obafemi from participating in this summer’s European under-19 Championships so that he can get the full preseason. The Austrian will be hoping for a bigger contribution from the young striker in the upcoming season.

#3. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Manchester United take pride in their homegrown talent and much of their success in the Premier League era was centred around their academy products.

United need another batch of enthusiastic and talented youngsters to step up in order to help them return to the pinnacle of European football. There are many youngsters in the club’s U23 squad that deserves a mention including Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong but one player is closer to the first team than anyone else in his batch and that’s Mason Greenwood.

The 17-year-old forward who made his first-team debut last season is blessed with blistering pace like Marcus Rashford. He has impressed in preseason and scored against Leeds United prompting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to say that the player could start in the opening Premier League game against Chelsea.

#2. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)

It is no secret that Arsenal don’t have enough funds to bolster all necessary positions in their squad and therefore, they will have to rely on some of the youngsters from the club’s academy next season.

Unai Emery has taken many of them on the preseason tour and the one player who has stood out is Eddie Nketiah. The 20-year-old striker has already played 19 games for the Arsenal first team and scored three goals but he’s yet to become a regular member of the matchday squad.

He scored his first Premier League goal against Burnley on the last day of the 2018/19 season and he will be hoping to pick up from there and give tough competition to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. There are rumours that the Gabonese international may leave this summer and if that’s the case then Nketiah will get more first-team opportunities than he would have hoped for next season.

#1. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool)

Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi, two players from England’s FIFA U-17 World Cup winning squad of 2017 have already made their senior debut for England and the next in line could be Rhian Brewster of Liverpool who won the Golden Boot at the tournament in India.

Last summer, Brewster was contemplating leaving Liverpool and he had only one year left on his contract. Borussia Monchengladbach attempted to sign him and it angered Liverpool so much that they immediately tied him up to a new contract and cancelled a scheduled preseason game with the Bundesliga club.

Jurgen Klopp is a massive admirer of the 19-year-old whom Liverpool signed from Chelsea in 2014. Brewster missed most of last season because of an injury and Klopp has emphasized that the upcoming season will be his breakthrough season.

The German manager has talked up the 19-year-old on numerous occasions and the player has vowed to repay his manager’s faith. In Liverpool’s three preseason games so far, he has scored four goals and has convinced the fans of the club that they don’t need to sign a replacement for Daniel Sturridge who was released in the summer.