Fenerbahce avoid UEFA ban after FFP breach

Having breached their FFP agreement, Fenerbahce learned their sanctions on Friday – but they will not be banned from UEFA competitions.

Fenerbahce have avoided a ban from UEFA competitions despite breaching their Financial Fair Play (FFP) agreement in 2018-19.

UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) announced in May that Fenerbahce faced sanctions after failing to meet their break-even target.

However, with those punishments confirmed on Friday, the Turkish club will not be suspended from European action.

Instead, their revenues from UEFA competitions will be withheld up to €2million. The club will also have a restriction on registering new players in the absence of a positive transfer balance, and more than 23 players for such tournaments in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

The withholding of revenues will be limited to €1m if Fenerbahce prove they have restructured their debt and implemented new national financial monitoring by October 15.

Fenerbahce failed to qualify for Europe for the coming campaign, finishing sixth in the Turkish Super Lig in 2018-19 despite a strong finish to the season.

The Super Lig giants have signed Max Kruse since the end of last season but insisted a deal for Mesut Ozil would prove too expensive.