Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Lionel Messi as the most admired sportsman of the year

Based on a recent survey, it has been revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is the most admired sportsman in the world, with his arch-nemesis Lionel Messi trailing close behind. The survey was conducted by YouGov and it also included a host of celebrities including former USA President Barack Obama.

Matthew Smith, a leading data journalist and reporter for YouGov, revealed that Microsoft founder Bill Gates continues to be the most admired male figure of the year, followed by Barack Obama and Hollywood actor Jackie Chan.

Xi Jinping the President of China, Jack Ma the founder of leading e-commerce chain Alibaba and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi occupied the fourth, fifth and sixth spots, respectively.

Juventus and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo finished at seventh and thereby became the most admired sportsman of the year. Tibetan Buddhist leader Dalai Lama was at the eighth place, whereas Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi became the second-most admired sportsman, by virtue of his ninth rank in the overall list.

Ronaldo was also identified as the person with the highest growth rate, as he moved a whopping three spots up from his tenth place in 2018 to occupy the seventh place this year.

Take a look at the full list right here:

According to YouGov‘s report, “the study this year expanded to cover the views of people in 41 countries – the most ever – with more than 42,000 people being interviewed to compile the list”.

Just as you can see in the image above, a similar study was also conducted for women but unfortunately, no sportswomen made it into the top-20 list.