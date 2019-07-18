Reports: Teams for first-ever 24-team Club World Cup revealed, Manchester United excluded

According to reports, the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup will be held in the year 2021 and 24 top clubs from all over the world will participate in the flagship event.

It has also been understood that a few teams have already booked their berths in the competition, by virtue of their big title wins across the past few years. Being the Champions League winners of recent years, both Liverpool and Real Madrid are apparently guaranteed to have a place in the Club World Cup, according to a report in The Times.

According to the report, UEFA has agreed with FIFA that the Champions League winners for the four years before the tournament (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021) will make up four of the eight possible European teams, meaning that Liverpool (winner – 2019) and Real Madrid (winner – 2018) will definitely be involved.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that the other four European clubs to take part in the tournament will be selected by using UEFA’s club coefficient ranking – and if they have already qualified by winning the Champions League, their spot will go to the next-ranked club, until eight participating European clubs have been identified.

According to the current UEFA rankings’ table, those teams would be Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain who would be next in line for participation. FIFA has also made it clear that a maximum of two clubs from one country can take part, as per The Times.

Based on the findings, a rather sad conclusion that we would like to pint out is – Manchester United are likely to be snubbed from the 2021 tournament. They are not present in the top-ten European clubs based on UEFA’s rankings and they will not win the Champions League next year – as they are not even participating.

Hence, the only way for the Red Devils to gain entry to this premium competition is, to contest well in the 2019-20 Premier League and gain qualification to the 2020-21 Champions League, which they will have to win afterwards.

The Times further adds that China is tipped to be the venue of the first-ever 24-team FIFA Club World Cup, but more details are yet to be revealed.