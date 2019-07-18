Football |

FaceApp shows how Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo will look in 30 years

FaceApp shows how Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo will look in 30 years

The FaceApp challenge is the latest fad that has taken the Internet by storm, as people find themselves hooked to the app named “FaceApp” to find out what they will look like in the future. Meanwhile, some football fans took the challenge to another level, using the app to compare Messi and Ronaldo in their old age.

Some of them shared the results on social media and since then, the pictures have gone viral. Without further ado, let us take a look at the best reactions right here:

Some fans have also added FaceApp pictures of Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba. Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Kylian Mbappe and a few other stars as a bonus  – and needless to say, most of them will continue to look good even after thirty years or more – if the accuracy of FaceApp’s algorithms can be trusted in any way, that is!

Comments