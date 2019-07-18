FaceApp shows how Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo will look in 30 years

The FaceApp challenge is the latest fad that has taken the Internet by storm, as people find themselves hooked to the app named “FaceApp” to find out what they will look like in the future. Meanwhile, some football fans took the challenge to another level, using the app to compare Messi and Ronaldo in their old age.

Some of them shared the results on social media and since then, the pictures have gone viral. Without further ado, let us take a look at the best reactions right here:

At 50years +, who’s still your GOAT? #FaceApp RT 🔁 for Like ♥️ for

C. Ronaldo Messi pic.twitter.com/XjmVvPjB10 — 约瑟芬 🅣🅗🅔 🅖🅞🅓🅓🅔🅢🅢🧢 (@aprilgains) July 17, 2019

Neymar, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after 35 years….. #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/NhkY3hAcHB — Prakash Vaishnav (@prakash0316) July 16, 2019

Bagaimana penampilan Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, hingga Neymar di masa tuanya? Aplikasi FaceApp yang sedang booming memperlihatkan penampakannya. https://t.co/dNiYEN2nQv — detiksport (@detiksport) July 17, 2019

Some fans have also added FaceApp pictures of Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba. Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Kylian Mbappe and a few other stars as a bonus – and needless to say, most of them will continue to look good even after thirty years or more – if the accuracy of FaceApp’s algorithms can be trusted in any way, that is!