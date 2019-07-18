WATCH: Tottenham star Jan Vertonghen reveals his favourite Asian holiday destination, ahead of International Champions Cup

Ahead of the upcoming International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in Singapore, FOX Sports Asia caught up with Tottenham star and Champions League finalist Jan Vertonghen. The Belgian opened up on a host of topics, including his favourite holiday destinations in Asia.

Watch the video right here:

“Yeah, loads of placed I’d love to visit in Asia,” Vertonghen said, before adding:

“Just a bit too far for me to go there in the off-season during my career. But after my career, I definitely want to visit different places in Asia – like Vietnam or Malaysia or maybe Singapore.”