5 players Barcelona could sacrifice to sign Neymar

It is no secret that Barcelona want to sign Neymar this summer and the player also wants to leave PSG. However, the Catalan club have already spent big on Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong which means they’ll have to sacrifice one or more players to fund the move for their former superstar.

#5. Malcom

A year ago, Malcom was on the verge of completing a transfer to Roma when Barcelona entered the fray at the last moment and hijacked the transfer. They spent €41 million on him but it’s difficult to understand why the signed because he was barely used.

The 22-year-old made only six starts in the La Liga last season even though the other forwards missed a few games through injuries. Even an out form Philippe Coutinho got far more opportunities than him last season.

The Brazilian is no stranger to the Ligue 1 having started his career in Europe with Bordeaux as a teenager. He was at the French club for three seasons and during this period, he played 93 games, scored 23 goals and provided 16 assists.

He peaked in his final season at the club and in 35 league games he had 12 goals and seven assists – that’s one goal and one assist more than what Di Maria got for PSG in the same season.

#4. Ivan Rakitic

Since joining Barcelona in 2014, Ivan Rakitic has played 268 games at an average of roughly 54 games per season. To put things into context, during this same time period, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have played 262 and 252 games respectively.

The Croatian has managed his fitness brilliantly and has played no fewer than 51 games in any given season for Barcelona. He has been one of the first names in the starting XI since joining Barcelona and has helped them cope with the departure of key players like Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

Despite his noteworthy contributions to the Barcelona cause in the last five years, the club may part with him this summer. He’s 31-years-old now and if they sell him this summer, they’ll be able to get a decent fee for him. In addition, Barcelona have bolstered their midfield this summer with the addition of Frenkie de Jong because of which Rakitic’s departure won’t be a big blow.

It remains to be seen if PSG will need Rakitic as they strengthened their midfield this summer by signing Ander Herrera and Pablo Sarabia.

#3. Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is a generational talent who should be considered on par with his compatriot Kylian Mbappe but he has been held back in the last two years by injuries.

Dembele joined Barcelona for a hefty fee from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 as a potential replacement for Neymar but he’s still a long way from reaching the level of the coveted Brazilian superstar. However, Dembele has still racked up 18 goals and 17 assists for the Catalan side in only 65 appearances and he averages a goal or assist every 107 minutes.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman is still only 22-years-old and it is rumoured that PSG are interested in him. Also, Mbappe and Dembele are friends and signing Dembele could help the Parisian club keep hold of Mbappe longer.

If Barcelona are willing to let Dembele go, then they’ll cover a significant percentage of PSG’s asking price for Neymar.

#2. Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona fans were very excited when the club signed Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in January 2018 after a drawn-out transfer saga and in his six months at the club, he chipped in with ten goals and six assists in only 22 games at an average of a goal or assist every 93 minutes.

Big things were expected of Coutinho in 2018/19 as he had a preseason and time to settle down at the club. However, the Brazilian had trouble replicating his form from Liverpool that prompted Barcelona to make him their most expensive signing of all time. He had 11 goals and five assists but his direct goal contribution average rose to 207 minutes!

The 27-year-old is the prime of his career and has the ability to help his side win games on his own. However, for him to get his career back on track, he has to move away from Barcelona and a move to PSG as a part of the Neymar deal could be the lifeline he needs.

#1. Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has completed five seasons with Barcelona and during this period, he has played 247 games and scored 177 goals making him the club’s fifth highest goalscorer of all time!

Despite his wonderful contributions for the club in the last few years, it may be time for Barcelona to look beyond the Uruguayan who is 32-years-old now. Suarez scored 25 goals last season for Barcelona but it was his worst return for the club in a season (he scored 25 goals in his debut season but in fewer games). Also, Barcelona have signed Antoine Griezmann who prefers to play as a striker.

The former Liverpool man has lost a yard of pace in recent years and isn’t the prolific goalscorer he used to be. In fact, he went through a dry patch in the Champions League and has scored only two goals in his last 20 appearances in the competition.

At PSG, Suarez can play alongside Edinson Cavani with whom he has a fantastic relationship and understanding having played together for so many years for Uruguay. The other option for Barcelona is to find a suitor for Suarez in order to fund a part of the transfer fee for Neymar.