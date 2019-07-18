Reports: India could host Real Madrid, Barcelona after putting in surprise bid for Spanish Cup

Recently, the Spanish Football Federation announced a change in the format of Supercopa de Espana – the Spanish super cup. Instead of the regular two-team competition, the tournament will be played between four teams and outside Spain. India has put in a bid for the same and may welcome the likes of Real Madrid soon.

According to Khel Now, India has put in a bid to host the Spanish Super Cup for the upcoming season. The recently revamped competition is set to take place outside Spain for a second consecutive year, with India hoping to bring it to the subcontinent.

Meanwhile, India is not the only country who have expressed an interest in hosting the tournament. Saudi Arabia and the USA are also interested in bringing Spain’s top clubs to their shore.

If accepted, however, India will host a four-team competition from January 8, 2020, to January 12, 2020. The four teams which will participate are Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Valencia. While the former three are eligible after their league ranking, Los Che have secured a birth after winning the 2018/19 Copa Espana.

Furthermore, if the Spanish authorities decide to play the tournament in the subcontinent, it will be the first time that India host any official European club competition. They have already hosted a FIFA tournament when they staged the U-17 World Cup back in 2017.