WATCH: 8-year-old cancer patient makes dream debut against Borussia Dortmund

For millions of fans all over the world, it may have been just another game of football, but for eight-year-old Bheem Goyal, it was the culmination of his lifelong dream as he debuted for Seattle Sounders FC in their friendly against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund on Thursday.

The young kid was handed the lifelong memory by Seattle Sounders as part of their partnership with the “Make-A-Wish” Foundation, an international organization that works to fulfil the wishes of sick children all over the world.

Bheem Goyal suffers from leukaemia and the foundation helped him get in touch with the Major League Soccer club who agreed to give him game time as Borussia Dortmund came visiting this week.

According to Sporting News, Goyal linked up with the Sounders on Wednesday and trained with the team before making his start at CenturyLink Field.

Later on, during the match, Goyal also started in goal against the German side and dealt with a shot before making a pass, to the delight of the Seattle crowd and the Sounders’ bench. Watch the video here:

What a debut. What a moment. 💚 Eight-year-old Bheem Goyal starts in goal and makes an opening save! SEA 0 | BVB 0#SEAvBVB pic.twitter.com/DeZnMG2lSK — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 18, 2019

Even after “losing” his spot in the starting 11, Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei was delighted to welcome the young kid to the squad and to his place in the starting XI.

“It was great to have him out and training with us to see what we’re doing, get his mind off things,” Frei said, after meeting with Goyal.

“Sports always give you an outlet. They allow you to disappear in your own world and forget about your worries,” he concluded.