LIVE: International Champions Cup 2019 – Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the International Champions Cup tie between Arsenal and Bayern Munich. You can follow the match via our live blog here.

European giants Arsenal and Bayern Munich will come face to face on July 18, 2019 in the International Champions Cup. The competition itself brings together some of the biggest clubs in the world to put a twist on a regular pre-season.

Both teams are expected to put a competitive team out there for the match while also giving a chance to the youngsters. Meanwhile, new signings from either side are likely to get a run-out as well as they look to gel with the squad.

While it may matter less in the grand scheme of things, fans will hope that their respective team starts the competition with a win.

You can follow the International Champions Cup match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich here: