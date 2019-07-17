International Champions Cup 2019: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The biggest friendly football tournament in the world is here. The International Champions Cup returns with a tasty encounter between Arsenal and Bayern Munich and here’s how you can follow this one.

Arsenal will take on Bayern Munich in the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. The two will be involved in their first ICC 2019 fixture and will hope to get off to a good start.

Meanwhile, away from the pitch, Arsenal have been slow in the transfer market. The Gunners have so far signed only Gabriel Martinelli, a Brazilian youth product, from Ituano. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have done their business early and brought in Lucas Hernandez, Jan-Fiete Arp, and Benjamin Pavard. All the new signings are expected to be involved in the friendly in some capacity.

When to watch International Champions Cup

The friendly competition is already underway with Serie A side Fiorentina playing their first match. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are up next, with the two hoping to replicate one of their UEFA Champions League classics.

The ICC 2019 match between Arsenal and Bayern will be played on July 18, 2019, and will kick off at 11:00 AM SGT.

Where to watch International Champions Cup

Football fans in Brunei and Malaysia can follow the competition via Astro, with all 18 matches bring broadcasted live. Furthermore, SuperSport will show the live matches with English commentary while Arena will present them in Malay.

Meanwhile, those in Indonesia can watch the tournament on TVRI with 16 of the 18 matches being live in-simulcast.

Singapore, which will host two legs of the tournament, will also broadcast the matches. Mediacorp will present the games with all 18 live on Toggle.

PPTV will broadcast the matches in Thailand.

Meanwhile, those who are unable to watch the live matches can follow our live blog on foxsportsasia.com.