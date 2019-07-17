International Champions Cup 2019: Manchester United make three additions for Singapore outing

Manchester United began their new season with a two-nil win over Perth Glory. The Red Devils were far from comfortable during the match but goals from Marcus Rashford and James Garner saw them claim a win. And now, they will be boosted by three new additions ahead of the International Champions Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that three more players will join the squad before the Red Devils leave for Singapore. The three players – Dean Henderson, Fred, and Matteo Darmian – will see United’s grow to include thirty-one members.

Speaking about the same in a press conference, Solkjaer said the following:

“After they’ve been given some leave, they’ll come to Singapore.

“So we expect Dean, Fred and Matteo to join us there.”

Manchester United will play a friendly against Leeds United in Perth, before travelling to Singapore. Once there, they will face Italian giants Inter Milan, who are also reportedly in talks with the Red Devils for Romelu Lukaku.

The Old Trafford outfit will then travel to Shanghai for the second leg of the ICC 2019 and will face Premier League rivals Tottenham. They will finish their friendly tournament with a match against AC Milan in Cardiff.

Additionally, United will also face Norwegian side Kristiansund, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s boyhood club, in a friendly.

Manchester United squad in full: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira, Dean Henderson, Matteo Darmian, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, James Garner, Fred, Paul Pogba, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood.