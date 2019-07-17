Classy Chelsea 2019/20 away kit officially launched

Chelsea are going through a tough pre-season. The Blues lost Eden Hazard along with their ability to buy new players. Frank Lampard’s homecoming has lifted the gloom surrounding Stamford Bridge, along with the contract extensions of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount. And their latest away kit will only add to the elation.

As is tradition during this part of the season, Chelsea have officially launched their new away kit. After a season donning yellow, the London side has returned to a more classical white look, while paying a tribute to the city.

It's a sharp look. It’s a Chelsea thing. Get yours: https://t.co/Wls7Ga23Xc pic.twitter.com/GBmhhanXc8 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 17, 2019

The new Chelsea away kit is predominantly white, with blue and red features. It also includes a collar outlined by the same colour scheme. The Nike and Yokohama logos appear in blue while the club crest is emblazoned on the left side of the shirt. White shorts and blue socks complete the outfit.

Meanwhile, the Blues have also launched a unique home kit which features a graphic design of their home ground, Stamford Bridge. A black third kit is expected to complete the set and will be launched sometime later.

Chelsea are expected to don their latest away kit in their friendly match against J1 League side Kawasaki Frontale, who they will face on July 19.