5 Premier League winners who are still out of contract

This summer, notable free agents such as Diego Godin, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot joined top European clubs. There are many more top players still available for free and among them are five recent Premier League winners who could still do a fine job in the English top flight.

#5. Shinji Okazaki

Shinji Okazaki joined Leicester City in 2015 and in his debut season, he helped them win the Premier League. Okazaki scored five goals in 36 league games that season and started 28 of those games. Although his goals tally isn’t prolific, his selfless display helped the Foxes use a 4-4-2 system and created space for the dangerous Jamie Vardy.

In his four seasons with Leicester, the Japanese international scored 19 goals in 137 games across all competitions. He was released at the end of the 2018/19 season after which he led a young Japan side at the Copa America 2019 but he is yet to find a new club.

The 33-year-old has been recently linked with a move to the A-League but Premier League newcomers Aston Villa are also among the rumours.

#4. Danny Welbeck

During a three-period, Danny Welbeck was arguably England’s best player as he scored 13 goals in 29 games. However, injuries have blighted his once-promising career and he now finds himself without a club.

Welbeck won the Premier League in 2012/13 with Manchester United and has also won seven other trophies in England including the FA Cup with Arsenal. However, he has only managed to score 42 Premier League goals for United, Arsenal and Sunderland combined.

The 28-year-old had a squad role at both United and Arsenal and that’s a reason why his goals return isn’t great. He’s still in the prime of his career and has the ability to score a lot of goals for a mid-table Premier League club if he’s given the opportunity to lead the line consistently.

Turkish giants Galatasaray have been linked with a move for the England international but Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Ham are also in the mix.

#3. Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli had two stints in the Premier League with Manchester City and Liverpool. His stint with City was quite successful as he scored 30 goals in 80 games while also winning the Premier League and FA Cup. In fact, it was Balotelli who assisted Sergio Aguero’s immortal winner against QPR to win the league title in 2012.

With Liverpool, however, the Italian had a nightmare season scoring just four times in 28 games before going on loan to AC Milan where he was equally poor. The Reds let him join OGC Nice for free in 2016 after no clubs were willing to gamble on him by paying a transfer fee.

Balotelli turned his career around at Nice scoring 43 goals in 76 appearances but his ill-disciple ultimately led to his release in January 2019. He then signed a contract with Marseille till the end of the season and scored eight times in 12 games before he was released.

The 28-year-old’s discipline is what’s holding him back and yet, it is rumoured that Fiorentina are willing to take a gamble on the former Golden Boy award winner. There is also a rumour going around that he has been offered to West Ham as a potential replacement for Marko Arnautovic.

#2. Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge has played for Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool winning the Premier League once, the UEFA Champions League twice and the FA Cup twice. He even has one of the best minutes per goal ratio in the Premier League but he is still without a club after Liverpool released him.

Sturridge scored 35 goals in his first 51 games for Liverpool but injuries derailed his career and once Jurgen Klopp took over, he was largely used as a backup to Roberto Firmino. Despite his injury woes, he was a fan favourite who scored 67 goals in 160 appearances.

The England international is technically one of the best English players and aged 29, he still has a few years of top-flight football left in him. He has been linked with MLS clubs, Bologna in the Serie A, Rangers in the Scottish Premier League and a few Premier League clubs including Aston Villa.

#1. Gary Cahill

Gary Cahill spent seven and a half seasons with Chelsea and during this period, he made 290 appearances for the club and won eight trophies including every major trophy at least once.

Last season, under Maurizio Sarri, Cahill was effectively in the Chelsea squad to make up the numbers. He was offered the chance to leave the club in January but he stayed put, lifted the Europa League and left when his contract expired in the summer.

The 33-year-old could still do a decent job for a Premier League side outside the big six and he was linked with a return to his first professional club, Aston Villa. However, Villa have signed younger defenders to bolster the squad and now, promotion seeking Leeds United are favourites to land the former Chelsea captain.