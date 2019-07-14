Nigeria players promised huge goal bonus ahead of AFCON semi-final

Nigeria face Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Sunday and the Super Eagles players stand to win huge goal bonuses.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed players will receive a massive bonus for Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Algeria.

Reports suggest Nigerian business magnates Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola will finance the fund, which comes after a lengthy row between the Super Eagles players and the NFF over unpaid bonuses and allowances.

Players threatened to strike in the build-up to the tournament and then refused to appear for the pre-match news conference ahead of a Group B match against Guinea due to unpaid bonuses following their 1-0 win over Burundi.

A statement on NFF’s official Twitter account said: “More Nigerians make cash pledge to boost the Super Eagles’ morale, with two business moguls promising to give the team $50,000 each for every goal scored against Algeria.”

Nigeria reached the semi-finals by beating South Africa 2-1 in a closely contested quarter-final, with William Troost-Ekong scoring the winner in the 89th minute.