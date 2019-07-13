Manchester United lineup for first pre season match against Perth Glory announced

Manchester United will play Perth Glory today, July 13, 2019, to end their two-month hiatus. The Red Devils will take on their opponents at the Optus Stadium in Perth for this one. Here’s how they will line up for the match.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has announced his first starting eleven of the season, with several first-team players picked for a friendly against Perth Glory.

Sergio Romero has been chosen to start in goal ahead of youngster Joel Pereira, while David de Gea has also been left on the bench. Diogo Dalot and Ashley Young start as full backs, either side of an Axel Tuanzebe-Phil Jones pairing.

In midfield, Solskjaer has chosen to deploy Andreas Pereira and Nemanja Matic in a double-pivot. Ahead of them is the attacking trio of Tahith Chong, Jesse Lingard, and debutant Daniel James. Anthony Martial is chosen to lead the line.

Paul Pogba takes his place on the bench, despite the Frenchman supposedly on his way out. New signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka will also have to wait to make his debut with Dalot being preferred over him. Romelu Lukaku has been left out of the team, although reports claim that is due to an injury. Inter Milan are chasing the Belgian for a transfer this summer.

Here is the Manchester United starting XI for their match against Perth Glory FC:

Manchester United XI: Sergio Romero; Diogo Dalot, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Ashley Young (C), Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Tahith Chong, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James, Anthony Martial

Subs: David de Gea, Joel Pereira, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, James Garner, Angel Gomes, Juan Mata, Scott Mctominay, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford